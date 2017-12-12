pixel 1
Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Mike Trout shares beautiful picture from wedding

December 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Last weekend was a big weekend for Mike Trout, and not just because his Angels landed Shohei Ohtani. No, it was much bigger than that.

The two-time AL MVP got married to his longtime girlfriend Jessica on Saturday. The Millville, N.J. native shared a gorgeous photo from his wedding on social media Tuesday:

From the starry sky in the background to the snow in the foreground, you can’t find much better of a setting for a wedding.

Trout also has one understanding wife. Despite preparing for his wedding, he was able to make somewhat of a sales pitch to Ohtani during the week. His words seemed to have a strong impact, too.

