Mike Trout shares beautiful picture from wedding

Last weekend was a big weekend for Mike Trout, and not just because his Angels landed Shohei Ohtani. No, it was much bigger than that.

The two-time AL MVP got married to his longtime girlfriend Jessica on Saturday. The Millville, N.J. native shared a gorgeous photo from his wedding on social media Tuesday:

From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home . I love you, my WIFE! pic.twitter.com/bIwbtgZb32 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) December 12, 2017

From the starry sky in the background to the snow in the foreground, you can’t find much better of a setting for a wedding.

Trout also has one understanding wife. Despite preparing for his wedding, he was able to make somewhat of a sales pitch to Ohtani during the week. His words seemed to have a strong impact, too.