Mike Trout will undergo thumb surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

A thumb injury is doing something MLB pitchers were unable to do this season: keep Mike Trout from producing.

Trout will undergo thumb surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, the Angels announced on Monday evening.

TROUT UPDATE: Mike Trout will have surgery on Wednesday to repair UCL in his left thumb. Typical timetable for return is 6 to 8 weeks. — Angels (@Angels) May 30, 2017

Trout underwent X-rays and then an MRI on his thumb, the latter of which revealed a UCL tear. The two-time AL MVP was on his way to another potential MVP season before being derailed by the injury, which occurred on a head-first slide during Sunday’s game.

Trout currently leads the AL in most offensive categories, such as home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.