Mike Trout to undergo MRI after suffering thumb injury

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was forced to exit Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins after suffering a jammed thumb following a headfirst slide into second base.

Although initial X-rays came back negative, the reigning American League MVP will be sent for an MRI on Monday.

Mike Trout will have an MRI tomorrow. #Angels won't know about the DL or how much time he'll miss until after that. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 28, 2017

After the game, Trout acknowledged he was “sore,” but didn’t care to speculate on the potential severity or how much time he might miss.

Immediately following the injury, Trout was examined on the field by a trainer and initially stayed in the game. He took the field in the bottom of the fifth, but was ultimately removed in the sixth.

The Angels are obviously hoping their slugger won’t miss too much time, but no disabled list decision will be made until the results of the MRI come back.

Entering the game, Trout led the league with 16 home runs, but after going 0-for-2, he finished the day tied with New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge, who hit his first grand slam in a 9-5 victory over the Oakland A’s.