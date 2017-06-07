MLB closes auction for Hunter Strickland brawl jersey

The auction for the game-worn jersey of Hunter Strickland during his Memorial Day brawl with Bryce Harper has been abruptly closed.

MLB had made Strickland’s jersey available in an auction on its online site. The auction began last Thursday and was set to end on Wednesday evening. As of a few hours before the scheduled closing time for the auction, the bidding was up to $1,500.

Buy the jersey Hunter Strickland wore when he fought Bryce Harper https://t.co/oCFB5TcgFg #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/i9iMavBVx2 — :DAILYBUNCH SF (@dailybunchSF) June 7, 2017

However, the auction appeared to be closed prematurely.

The item was listed for $200 on the site and the status was called “closed.” Additionally, the jersey was previously billed in the item title as the one Strickland wore in the game when he was ejected for fighting with Harper (more on that here). That was removed.

The item received renewed attention — mostly negative — after many writers and outlets wrote about it on Wednesday. Some pointed out some perceived hypocrisy by MLB for profiting off of behavior they condemned and punished with suspensions.