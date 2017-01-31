Top MLB Draft prospect Hunter Greene shows insane athleticism

Get used to hearing the name Hunter Greene.

Greene is entering his senior season at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft this spring.

A varsity starter since his freshman season, Greene can throw in the upper-90s as a pitcher, and also has great power as a hitter. There are mixed opinions about whether he will be a pitcher or position player as a pro, and this video showing his incredible athleticism help explains why:

Working out should be fun! I love @TheFactory818 they've been my home for the last 3 years. This drill helps with my velocity. Explosion! pic.twitter.com/7YEpPlrJYj — Hunter Greene (@HunterGreene17) February 1, 2017

Greene is a member of USA Baseball and a UCLA commit, though he is unlikely to go to college.

As a junior at Notre Dame last season — the same school that produced Giancarlo Stanton and Jack McDowell among others — Greene batted .419 with 9 doubles, 4 triples and five home runs. As a pitcher, he had a 1.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, per MaxPreps.

Not only is he a stud pitcher who can throw 97 mph, but he also won the home run derby at the Perfect Game All American Classic. The Minnesota Twins will be getting a good one if they make the right decision and draft Greene.