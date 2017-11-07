pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

MLB players share tributes to Roy Halladay after his death

November 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Roy Halladay

To understand how well regarded Roy Halladay was as a baseball player, one need only look at the outpouring of tributes and well wishes that came in after his death.

The former MLB Cy Young Award winner died on Tuesday after crashing his plane in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a tremendous pitcher during his 12 seasons with the Blue Jays and four with the Phillies, as he was named to eight All-Star Games and once threw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

The Phillies issued the following statement on Halladay following his death.

Many other former players, including teammates, sent their support and memories as well.

Even players from other sports weighed in.

Other Philly sports teams sent their thoughts.

Halladay retired from MLB after the 2013 season. He was 40 years old when he died.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus