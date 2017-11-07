MLB players share tributes to Roy Halladay after his death

To understand how well regarded Roy Halladay was as a baseball player, one need only look at the outpouring of tributes and well wishes that came in after his death.

The former MLB Cy Young Award winner died on Tuesday after crashing his plane in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a tremendous pitcher during his 12 seasons with the Blue Jays and four with the Phillies, as he was named to eight All-Star Games and once threw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

The Phillies issued the following statement on Halladay following his death.

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Many other former players, including teammates, sent their support and memories as well.

Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother. Praying for Brandy, Ryan and Brayden — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.

RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay pic.twitter.com/x5Vv0r8djx — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 7, 2017

Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful! https://t.co/nrS2INJ231 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 7, 2017

RIP…Roy Halladay one of the greatest teammates I have had the privilege the play with. Our prayers are with his wife and 2 boys! — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) November 7, 2017

RIP Roy Halladay, the greatest example of a true competitor and a true gentleman. May God Bless him and his family — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) November 7, 2017

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay… a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) November 7, 2017

Being a kid from Colorado, this man was my hero growing up!! Was a pleasure to watch pitch. Can't believe this happened https://t.co/F3yRacz5fx — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) November 7, 2017

Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Roy Halladay. Just sick. One of my favorite pitchers to ever watch. Prayers for his family… — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

My God I can't believe this news!! Rest In Peace Doc Holiiday! I'm honored to have played with you my friend! My family is so heart broken!! — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened… gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

Heart broken- Roy was always the guy I looked up to in little league, in high school, in the bigs. So lucky to have been his teammate. Incredible husband, incredible dad, we will miss you Doc! — Brad Lidge (@SlidersNSaves54) November 7, 2017

Even players from other sports weighed in.

Growing up watching #32 take the mound every 5 days for the @BlueJays was a pleasure. He was an athlete I️ idolized. RIP Doc — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) November 7, 2017

Other Philly sports teams sent their thoughts.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Phillies icon Roy Halladay. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hyonhmVntj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 7, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Roy Halladay. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/IH76mnQ1S5 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 7, 2017

The 76ers organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay. We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones and our friends within the Phillies organization during this difficult time. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 7, 2017

Halladay retired from MLB after the 2013 season. He was 40 years old when he died.