MLB could punish Yuli Gurriel for ‘disrespectful’ gesture

MLB will interview Yuli Gurriel about his actions in the dugout during the second inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night and may consider discipline, according to a report.

The Houston Astros first baseman seemingly made a slant eyes gesture on his face after homering off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in the second inning.

The New York Times’ Tyler Kepner says MLB will interview Gurriel and consider discipline.

I've been told MLB will interview Gurriel about the dugout gesture toward Darvish and consider discipline. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 28, 2017

Darvish, who was knocked out of the game in the second inning, was asked about the gesture after his team lost 5-3. He said he considered the actions disrespectful.

“I feel like Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans, and acting like that disrespects all the people around the world,” Darvish said via a translator.

Yu Darvish is aware of Yuli Gurriel’s gesture. Said it was “disrespectful.” “I’m sure the Astros have Asian fans too” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 28, 2017

Darvish was asked whether he was mad about what Gurriel did and tried to brush it aside.

“I try not to care much about it,” he said. “Nobody’s perfect. We just have to learn from it. He made a mistake. We’re all human beings. Learn from it and we have to move forward.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said that Gurriel was “remorseful” over his actions.