MLB punishes Dodgers, Padres managers for fight

MLB has handed out punishments for Friday night’s fight between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

The league decided to suspend Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for a game, which he will serve on Saturday, and fine him. Padres manager Andy Green, as well as Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, have both been fined.

The incident began in the first inning Friday when Jose Pirela was on second after doubling off Wood. Wood suspected Pirela of relaying signs from second and said something to him. An umpire reported he heard Wood threaten to hit Pirela for stealing signs. Wood later denied the charge.

The two sides were warned but went to speak with the umpire after the inning was completed, and that’s when things got crazy. Roberts took issue with something Green said and went after him, even getting physical.

Green denied that Pirela was stealing signs.

The Dodgers won the game 10-4 and will try to win without their manager on Saturday.