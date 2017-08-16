Each MLB team’s top performer this season

Every baseball team needs a star — someone who can pace the team either offensively or defensively — or perhaps both. On the pitching side, a star can be the ace of a staff or the stopper in the bullpen.

Here’s a list of each MLB team’s top performer so far in 2017.

Arizona Diamondbacks — Paul Goldschmidt

One of the league’s most complete first basemen, Goldschmidt remains Arizona’s biggest star. Beyond playing quality defense, he has hit .319 with 29 home runs while also stealing 16 bases. His contributions are a big part of why Arizona is poised for their first playoff appearance since 2011. He also is a top contender for NL MVP.

Atlanta Braves — Freddie Freeman

Freeman has been limited to just 72 games by injury in 2017, but he’s still been Atlanta’s best player. Not only has he been his usual productive self offensively, hitting .321 with 21 home runs, he has taken a shot at a new position, stepping away from his usual first base and helping the team by playing some at third.

Baltimore Orioles — Jonathan Schoop

Suddenly hitting for a higher average and more power than ever, Schoop has provided the Orioles with offensive punch at a position that is typically more defensive-minded. Schoop is hitting over .300 in a year where Baltimore’s star players haven’t produced as much as they would have hoped — and he’s added 26 home runs to the mix as well.

Boston Red Sox — Chris Sale

Perhaps someday the Red Sox may regret parting with top prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to acquire Sale, but it won’t be anytime soon. Sale has been the best pitcher in the American League, putting up eye-popping numbers in a year where offense is up. With a 2.51 ERA and 241 strikeouts in just 168.1 innings, Sale has been everything Boston could have hoped for and then some.

Chicago Cubs — Kris Bryant

No, the reigning National League MVP hasn’t quite reached the same heights as he did in 2016, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been very good. He’s hitting a healthy .291 with 22 home runs and has been the same steady, reliable presence at third base and in the heart of Chicago’s lineup. His .404 on-base percentage also represents a career-best mark.

Chicago White Sox — Avisail Garcia

Once a highly-thought of prospect, Garcia’s career looked like it had stalled for good before 2017. He’s changed that narrative with a very good year, lifting his average to .307 and adding 13 home runs while also playing a solid right field. While teammate Jose Abreu has been hitting for more power, Garcia plays a tougher position and has hit for a better average, giving him the nod this season.

Cincinnati Reds — Joey Votto

Those who felt that Votto was overpaid and no longer elite are much quieter these days now that the first baseman is putting up numbers much more in line with the ones he posted during his glorious prime. Votto’s hit 31 home runs — topping 30 for the first time since 2010. He’s put up the usual gaudy on-base numbers, with a .317 average and a .447 OBP.

Cleveland Indians — Corey Kluber

The former American League Cy Young winner is back to his best. Kluber has been dominant for the Tribe after dealing with some injuries. He has a WHIP of 0.909, and he’s already closing in on 200 strikeouts. With a 2.71 ERA, he’s pacing a pitching staff that is quickly rounding into form and becoming what everyone expected.

Colorado Rockies — Nolan Arenado

You can talk about the Coors Field effect all you want, but Arenado is hitting for average and power away from home, too. Overall, he’s a .300 hitter well on his way to another 30 homer season. Coors also doesn’t factor into his defense, which is among the best in baseball at any position. The 26-year-old leads the NL in RBIs and is in the mix for NL MVP.

Detroit Tigers — Justin Upton

Upton looked like a major free agent bust for much of 2016, but he kicked on in the second half and has not let up since. The left fielder is hitting a healthy .278 with 23 home runs. His current .898 OPS matches a career-high. Upton has been, by far, the best offensive player on a team that has seen a number of its veterans regress heavily in 2017.

Houston Astros — Jose Altuve

What doesn’t Altuve do? He’s hitting .364, he’s hit 18 homers, he’s swiped 26 bases, he’s played solid defense up the middle. Once considered a novelty because of his diminutive stature, there are no longer any doubts about whether this guy belongs in the big leagues. He’s a perennial All-Star for a reason, an absolute bargain, and he may pull home his first career MVP.

Kansas City Royals — Mike Moustakas

A solid defensive third baseman, Moustakas has also had a quietly great season offensively. His .284 average is solid, and while he doesn’t walk much, he’s made up for that with a career-best 35 home runs. With free agency looming, Moustakas picked a good time to have a breakout season. At 28, he’s finally living up to the expectations the Royals had when they drafted him No. 2 overall.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim — Mike Trout

We’re not going to punish Trout for the injury that cost him about a month and a half of action in June and July. He’s still played in 74 games and has been remarkable in those games, even by his lofty standards. A .340 average and 23 home runs are really, really impressive. It’s a shame about his injury — the numbers he could have put up if he’d stayed healthy all season long would be staggering.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Kenley Jansen

Controversial? Of course. Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Corey Seager have all had a bigger impact on the Dodgers’ fortunes in 2017. But none of them have been as overwhelmingly dominant in their given role as Jansen has been. The closer has walked just five batters in 52.1 innings, while striking out 80, and limiting his ERA to 1.20. He’s virtually unhittable this season. That sort of dominance needs to be recognized.

Miami Marlins — Giancarlo Stanton

One of the league’s finest power hitters has taken it to a new level. An incredible run of home run hitting has put Stanton up to 44 home runs, a career best already with a month and a half of the season to go. The ability to stay healthy has eluded him in the past, but he’s healthy now and looking better than ever. He’s one of the few bright spots on a Marlins team that hasn’t been very good.

Milwaukee Brewers — Corey Knebel

On a team with few superstar players and performances, Knebel has been elite in the closer’s role. Striking out batters at a remarkable pace of 15.6 per nine innings, he has saved 22 games with an ERA of 1.46. His reliability and enormous strikeout numbers have been vital in stabilizing the back of the Milwaukee bullpen. He’s a big reason why the Brewers have been a surprise playoff contender this season.

Minnesota Twins — Ervin Santana

The Twins ultimately didn’t flip Santana at the trade deadline, although they certainly could have done so if they’d opted to. The starting pitcher has been very valuable to a surprising Twins team, posting a 3.28 ERA and very easily being Minnesota’s most reliable starter. The Twins may not have expected to get such production from Santana, but they’ve certainly been pleased with what he’s delivered.

New York Mets — Michael Conforto

After a shaky 2016, Conforto has firmly established himself as one of the National League’s finest outfielders. He’s become an on base machine to the tune of a .388 OBP, and his .282 average is solid as well. He’s also no slouch in the power department, as he’s clubbed 26 home runs. There were questions about Conforto’s value to the Mets when he was shuffled in and out of the lineup in 2016, but there are no doubts now.

New York Yankees — Aaron Judge

Judge has taken baseball by storm, and with good reason. While his second half hasn’t quite been as good as his first, he’s hitting just under .300, has tallied 37 home runs, and has been key in the turnaround of the Yankees. He’s even succeeding in becoming a megastar in New York — which is no easy task. Judge is a big reason why the Yankees are in the thick of the AL East race.

Oakland Athletics — Khris Davis

Oakland traded many of their top performers at the trade deadline, but Davis is still with the team slugging home runs. He’s a solid outfielder who also has 40 home run power, having already hit 33 of them in 2017. That power is enough to make up for a comparatively low average. He’s the best player the Athletics have left on their roster.

Philadelphia Phillies — Aaron Nola

The Phillies are really struggling to stock themselves with talent right now, but Nola is one of their few bright spots. The pitcher has all the makings of a future ace, with a 3.02 ERA and the ability to strike out over a batter an inning. He even has a 9-7 record on a team that sits 20 games under .500.

Pittsburgh Pirates — Felipe Rivero

There’s a case to be made for Andrew McCutchen, but once again, Rivero has completely dominated in the closer role. Cutting his walks significantly, the lefty has struck out 71 batters in 59.2 innings, saved 12 games, and posted a minuscule 1.21 ERA. Not bad for a guy the Pirates acquired for a rental closer in Mark Melancon last summer.

St. Louis Cardinals — Tommy Pham

Pham’s emergence has been a surprise, and the fact that he’s been their best player is an indictment of the team’s more established veterans. Still, there is no disputing how important Pham has been to St. Louis this year. He’s a bit of everything — he’s batting .310 with 14 home runs and has 16 stolen bases.

San Diego Padres — Brad Hand

It was rather surprising that Hand did not move at the trade deadline given the immense value he could have provided a contender as a left-handed reliever. Their loss is San Diego’s gain, as Hand has been their best player all season. In a back-end bullpen role, he’s posted a 2.19 ERA, striking out 81 batters in 61.2 innings. Plenty of contenders would love to have that.

San Francisco Giants — Buster Posey

Even in a bad year for the team, Posey remains the Giants’ standard bearer. The star catcher has quietly been his usual effective self in 2017, hitting .316 with 12 home runs and handling the pitching staff as admirably as he can. The spotlight on him is diminished due to his team’s struggles, but he remains as effective as ever.

Seattle Mariners — James Paxton

For years, the Mariners have held out hope that the oft-injured Paxton could stay healthy and put together the talent that made him a top prospect. He did so in 2017 and has become Seattle’s best pitcher. The lefty has posted a 2.78 ERA while striking out 10.4 batters per nine. Unfortunately the health scares have never gone away — he’s back on the DL again — but he’s still been the Mariners’ finest performer this season.

Tampa Bay Rays — Steven Souza

A solid right fielder, Souza’s offense has progressed as well, and he has now established himself as an everyday player for a surprisingly competitive Rays squad. While his .261 average is a bit underwhelming, he walks a lot, to the tune of a .368 OBP. He also has some power, having slugged 25 home runs so far in 2017.

Texas Rangers — Adrian Beltre

It’s somewhat incredible that, despite battling age and injury, Beltre is still so vital to everything that is good about the Rangers. He remains a quality third baseman defensively, and he’s still one of baseball’s better hitters. His home run tally is down to just 13, but he’s still hitting .313 and is the undisputed leader of the team. Someday he’ll slow down, but he’s not doing it yet.

Toronto Blue Jays — Justin Smoak

Once upon a time, Smoak was so well regarded as a prospect that he was the key piece in a Cliff Lee trade back when Lee was still one of baseball’s best pitchers. Smoak’s development has taken a very long time, but the 30-year-old first baseman is finally living up to his potential. He’s hit 32 home runs, is hitting .294, and gets on base a ton, to the tune of a .370 OBP.

Washington Nationals — Bryce Harper

There’s a really strong case to be made for Max Scherzer here, but Harper impacts every game in so many different ways. An excellent defensive outfielder and the fiery leader of the team, his numbers have recovered and returned to their 2015 baselines. A .326 hitter with 29 home runs, Harper is one of baseball’s very best players and is still only 24 years old