Mookie Betts pilots plane to All-Star Game with Chris Archer

Mookie Betts and Chris Archer are both flying to Miami for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities. One of them is piloting the plane.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Betts and Archer were opponents as the Red Sox and Rays wrapped up their weekend series. Betts led off the game with a home run off of Archer for his lone hit of the day. A few hours later, Archer tweeted a photo of the two of them in a plane together. Archer mentioned still being mad at Betts about the home run and also provided the nugget of information that Betts was flying the plane.

I'm still mad at mookie. But I'm putting my faith in him right now. He's flying this thing pic.twitter.com/LBfORtrT5k — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) July 9, 2017

Betts are Archer are both All-Stars for the second time in their careers. Betts will be a starter in the outfield. Archer was named as a replacement. However, since he started on Sunday, Archer will not be eligible to take place in Tuesday’s game.