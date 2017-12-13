Mother of Jose Reyes’ child says she was attacked by MLB star’s wife

Jose Reyes has an 8-year-old child with a woman who is not his wife, and that has led to some drama in the MLB star’s personal life in recent years. Apparently that drama has not subsided.

Christina Sanchez, the mother of Reyes’ daughter Liyah, told the New York Post that Reyes’ wife, Katherine Sanchez, tried to physically attack her at a Starbucks in Long Island on Wednesday.

“I was walking out of the Starbucks, and she was walking in,” Sanchez said. “I recognized her, and I held the door for her. When she got close, she recognized me, and she lunged to physically attack me. She was screaming and yelling something in Dominican Spanish, I couldn’t understand what she was saying.”

Sanchez was in Long Island for a scheduled child support hearing with Reyes. Sanchez said Ramirez gave her the middle finger and was restrained by a man inside the coffee shop.

“She pressed herself up against the window and gave me the finger. He let go of her, then she walked to the window again and stuck her middle finger at me,” Sanchez claimed. “I don’t want anything to do with her, I don’t have anything against her. This is all just about my child.”

Reyes and Ramirez have been married since 2008. Sanchez is seeking $40,000 per month in child support from Reyes. She filed a lawsuit against the New York Mets shortstop earlier this year and opened up about how he lived a double life for years.