Nationals acquire Brandon Kintzler from Twins

The Washington Nationals got another addition to their bullpen done just before Monday’s trade deadline.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, the Nationals acquired reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins to shore up their bullpen.

Nationals trade for Brandon Kintzler, according to a person familiar. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2017

Nats sending lefty Tyler Watson, lefty from Hagerstown, to Minnesota. Was 6-4 with a 4.35 this year, but rising fast. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2017

The 32-year-old Kintzler had 28 saves and a 2.78 ERA for the Twins this season, and will provide a bit of right-handed depth for the Nationals bullpen. They had been seeking top lefties, but with the prices proving prohibitive, they’ve gone for the next best thing.