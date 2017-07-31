Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Nationals acquire Brandon Kintzler from Twins

July 31, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Washington Nationals got another addition to their bullpen done just before Monday’s trade deadline.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, the Nationals acquired reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins to shore up their bullpen.

The 32-year-old Kintzler had 28 saves and a 2.78 ERA for the Twins this season, and will provide a bit of right-handed depth for the Nationals bullpen. They had been seeking top lefties, but with the prices proving prohibitive, they’ve gone for the next best thing.


