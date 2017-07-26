Report: Nationals interested in Yu Darvish

Add another marquee name to the Yu Darvish sweepstakes.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that the Washington Nationals are showing interest in the Texas Rangers ace righty. He also adds however that they would prefer a controllable starter.

The 30-year-old Darvish, who will be a free agent after the season, appears to be available for the right price. He has also been drawing some interest from elsewhere among the National League’s elite.

The Nationals already have a formidable rotation anchored by reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and three other pitchers who were All-Stars at one point or another in Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, and Edwin Jackson. But with Strasburg recently giving them another injury scare, acquiring an additional top-class arm like Darvish for a postseason run would make sense if a longer-term option like a Sonny Gray is unavailable.