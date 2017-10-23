Report: Nationals to interview Dave Martinez for managerial job

The Washington Nationals are scrambling to find a replacement for Dusty Baker, and have turned to a longtime major league coach as a possibility.

The Nationals will reportedly speak with Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez about their vacancy, according to Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post.

Martinez has been Joe Maddon’s right hand man since 2008, when he joined his staff with the Tampa Bay Rays. He moved to Chicago with Maddon in 2015. Even before then, he was mentioned as a managerial candidate pretty much every offseason, but has never actually landed a job. Perhaps the Nationals could change that, particularly with one of their main candidates now off the board.