Nationals reportedly interview John Farrell for manager job

The Washington Nationals are in need of a new manager and may be closing in on one.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Nats interviewed John Farrell for their manager job on Friday. He says Dave Martinez is the favorite for the job.

#Nationals interviewed John Farrell today, sources tell The Athletic. Dave Martinez front-runner for job, per sources and @jorgecastillo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 27, 2017

Farrell was fired by the Boston Red Sox after five seasons on the job. He led the team to the World Series in his first year, but the team found difficulties the following two years before bouncing back to win the division the last two seasons. Unfortunately, the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs two years ago and lost to the Astros in four games this year, costing Farrell his job.

Martinez is a former outfielder who served as Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-2014. He became the Cubs’ bench coach after Maddon took the managerial job for the 2015 season.