Report: Nationals keeping close eye on Kelvin Herrera

After Jonathan Papelbon in 2015 and Mark Melancon in 2016, the Nationals may be continuing their streak of trading for a closer midseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Tuesday that the Nationals are “keeping a close eye” on Kansas City Royals reliever Kelvin Herrera.

The #Nats keeping close eye on #Royals closer Kelvin Herrera, who could be perfect fit for back end of bullpen — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 6, 2017

Herrera, 27, has converted 12 saves in 14 opportunities for the Royals this season and sports a 1-1 record with a 4.30 ERA. An All-Star in each of the last two years, he is under club control through 2018.

The Nationals currently have the second-worst bullpen ERA in the MLB (per ESPN) and recently turned to 24-year-old Koda Glover as their regular closer. If they are looking for a more proven yet still cost-effective ninth-inning option, Herrera may indeed be their guy.