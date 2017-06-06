Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Report: Nationals keeping close eye on Kelvin Herrera

June 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

After Jonathan Papelbon in 2015 and Mark Melancon in 2016, the Nationals may be continuing their streak of trading for a closer midseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Tuesday that the Nationals are “keeping a close eye” on Kansas City Royals reliever Kelvin Herrera.

Herrera, 27, has converted 12 saves in 14 opportunities for the Royals this season and sports a 1-1 record with a 4.30 ERA. An All-Star in each of the last two years, he is under club control through 2018.

The Nationals currently have the second-worst bullpen ERA in the MLB (per ESPN) and recently turned to 24-year-old Koda Glover as their regular closer. If they are looking for a more proven yet still cost-effective ninth-inning option, Herrera may indeed be their guy.


