Report: Nationals only interested in one-year deal with Matt Wieters

The Washington Nationals are still interested in free agent catcher Matt Wieters, but only on a short-term deal.

According to ESPN’s Jayson Stark, the Nationals do maintain an interest in Wieters, who remains unsigned even as pitchers and catchers report to spring training. However, Washington is unlikely to offer more than a one-year deal.

A source who spoke with the Nationals was told they've maintained interested in Matt Wieters, but doubtful they'd go beyond a one-year deal — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 15, 2017

Wieters would help the Nationals, and the signing is favored by their superstar player. At this point, if the organization was desperate, they’d have already done more to bring Wieters into the fold. It sounds as though they’ll happily take him, but only on their terms.