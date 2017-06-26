Report: Nationals players privately complain about bullpen problems

Washington Nationals fans are not at all happy about the constant issues at the back end of their bullpen. It turns out that players apparently feel the same way.

In a fan Q&A with Tom Boswell of the Washington Post, the columnist said that the lack of fixes at the back end of the bullpen had some veteran players fuming in private.

“When the hell are they going to get this done?” one anonymous player told Boswell. “What are they waiting for? Waiting is just doing more damage.”

Boswell implied that it wasn’t the first time a player had vented to him about the bullpen without prompting.

Washington’s bullpen problems have been the only real short spot on the roster. Blake Treinen and Koda Glover have both struggled in the role, with Glover in particular trying too hard to make an impression. It’s no wonder the players are annoyed. The rest of the team is World Series-caliber — they just have to hold leads.

