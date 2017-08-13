Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle speaks out against Charlottesville rally

Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle has kept things fairly quiet since being acquired by his new team, but he decided to speak up on Saturday in response to what’s happened in Charlottesville.

Doolittle, a southpaw pitcher, is from South Dakota but attended the University of Virginia, which is where Friday’s white supremacist rally took place in response to a Robert E. Lee statue coming down. Feeling strongly about the rally because of its location and message, Doolittle was moved to send multiple strongly-worded tweets Saturday condemning the rally.

Take a look at what he said.

It's 2017. Actual Nazis just marched on #Charlottesville. We have to come together & drive this hatred & domestic terrorism from our country — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

Since I'm new in DC, I've purposely kept a low profile and stayed off social media but what happened in VA made me sick. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

While it's important to protect free speech, we have a patriotic obligation to condemn racism and domestic terrorism by white supremacists. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

The C'Ville I knew from my time at @UVA is a diverse and accepting community. It's no place for Nazis. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

People say "if we don't give them attention they'll go away." Maybe. But if we don't condemn this evil, it might continue to spread. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

"The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality." – JFK — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

This kind of hatred was never gone, but now it's been normalized. They didn't even wear hoods. It's on us to condemn it and drive it out. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

There is only one side. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 13, 2017

One person died Saturday after a car crashed into a group of people protesting the rally. Two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed as they were patrolling the area. There reportedly have been a few dozen people injured as a result of the rally.