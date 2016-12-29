Nats reportedly interested in Matt Wieters

After losing Wilson Ramos in free agency this offseason, the Washington Nationals are looking at another All-Star catcher to potentially fill his place.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports on Thursday, the Nationals are interested in free agent backstop Matt Wieters.

Wieters, who has spent his entire eight-year MLB career thus far with the Baltimore Orioles, batted .243/.302/.409 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs last season. He was also fifth in defensive runs saved amongst qualified catchers.

The two-time Gold Glover is still recovering from a bizarre injury he suffered this offseason, and Heyman also notes that the Atlanta Braves have interest in him as well. But snatching up an all-around catching talent like Wieters would easily be the most ideal scenario for the Nationals as they move ahead into the post-Ramos era.

*Stats courtesy of Fangraphs*