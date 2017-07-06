Report: Nats interested in Raisel Iglesias

Another day, another reliever the Washington Nationals appear to be eyeing.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports on Thursday that the Nats are interested in Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias, who has enjoyed a phenomenal first half of the season so far.

Sources: #Nationals showing interest in #Reds closer Raisel Iglesias. He has a 1.59 ERA, 15 of 16 in save opportunities. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 6, 2017

The 27-year-old Iglesias is under team control through 2020.

Washington currently leads the NL East by a wide margin with a record of 50-34. But their bullpen has blown 14 saves this year (second-most in the NL, per ESPN) and at the moment has an MLB-worst 5.19 ERA. That sorry relief situation reportedly has even the Nats players upset, so add Iglesias to the list of options that the team is considering to address their glaring deficiency.