Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Ned Yost breaks pelvis after fall from tree

November 8, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Ned YostRoyals manager Ned Yost had to be taken to the hospital after an accident on Wednesday.

Yost was doing some work on a tree stand on his property in Georgia when he fell to the ground. As reported by Dani Welniak of KCTV5, Yost suffered a fractured pelvis, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Yost has managed in the major leagues for 14 seasons, the last eight with the Royals. During that time, he has led the team to a 629-632 record. Kansas City made back-to-back trips to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning it in the latter year for the franchise’s first championship since 1985.

