Ned Yost breaks pelvis after fall from tree

Royals manager Ned Yost had to be taken to the hospital after an accident on Wednesday.

Yost was doing some work on a tree stand on his property in Georgia when he fell to the ground. As reported by Dani Welniak of KCTV5, Yost suffered a fractured pelvis, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Confirmed by a Royals spokesperson: Ned Yost was working on a tree stand on his property, suffered a fall that resulted in a broken pelvis. He is resting in an Atlanta hospital and is anticipated to make a full recovery. @KCTV5 — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) November 9, 2017

Yost has managed in the major leagues for 14 seasons, the last eight with the Royals. During that time, he has led the team to a 629-632 record. Kansas City made back-to-back trips to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning it in the latter year for the franchise’s first championship since 1985.