Nelson Cruz stops All-Star Game for photo with Joe West (Video)

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game no longer counts for home field advantage in the World Series, and has subsequently been a bit more light-hearted than in previous seasons.

That was made quite obvious in the top of the sixth inning, when Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz stepped up to the plate with his cell phone and prompted catcher Yadier Molina to take a picture of himself with home plate umpire Joe West.

Nelson Cruz and Joe West take a photo together with the help of Yadier Molina. #ASG (FOX) pic.twitter.com/Yn4uMYivMD — HRD (@NYYDJ2) July 12, 2017

Why did this happen? Who knows. It may have had something to do with the fact that West, despite a less-than-stellar reputation, recently umpired his 5,000th career game. Perhaps, alternatively, Cruz just wanted to be funny. If so, it worked.