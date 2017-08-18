Ad Unit
New York radio host has epic meltdown on Aaron Judge caller

August 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Don La Greca

New York sports radio host Don La Greca had a meltdown for the ages on Thursday when responding to a caller who suggested Aaron Judge should have been pinch hit for in a game.

La Greca co-hosts “The Michael Kay Show” with Kay on ESPN Radio New York. After he and Kay took a call from caller Steve in Brooklyn, who asked why Judge wasn’t replaced for a pinch-hitter, La Greca lost his mind.

La Greca, remaining a true pro, doesn’t drop any curse words while going on a massive rant.

Hey, if you were a Mets fan the way La Greca is, and someone suggested replacing a guy with 37 home runs this season, you would find them to be crazy too.

But wow, did La Greca go over the top or what? Sheesh.

