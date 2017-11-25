Noah Syndergaard mocks Donald Trump with funny tweet

Noah Syndergaard sent a funny tweet on Friday night that mocked something similar sent by President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Earlier on Friday, Trump sent a tweet trying to explain how he declined Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor — something Time disputed.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump’s formula of trying to say he declined something in case he didn’t receive it led to jokes across the internet. This one from the New York Mets pitcher took the cake: