Saturday, November 25, 2017

Noah Syndergaard mocks Donald Trump with funny tweet

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard sent a funny tweet on Friday night that mocked something similar sent by President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Earlier on Friday, Trump sent a tweet trying to explain how he declined Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor — something Time disputed.

Trump’s formula of trying to say he declined something in case he didn’t receive it led to jokes across the internet. This one from the New York Mets pitcher took the cake:

