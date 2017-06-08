Noah Syndergaard has no regrets about refusing MRI, bulking up in offseason

Thor has many powers, but the power of regret isn’t one of them.

In an appearance on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton,” on Thursday, New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who is currently on the shelf with a lat injury, said he had no second thoughts about refusing an MRI on his biceps days before the lat issue flared up.

“No regrets from me, really,” said the hurler, per NJ.com’s Joe Giglio. “I knew the biceps tendinitis that was flaring up–there was no structural damage. I was able to go out there through bullpens, play catch and start that game.”

Syndergaard was then asked if he regretted bulking up as part of his offseason workout regimen, something that many speculate contributed to the injury.

“No. At the end of the day, I still feel really good,” Syndergaard continued. “I was able to leave my workouts feeling accomplished and feel like I was doing the right thing to stay healthy. It was just a series of unfortunate events, but I’m working hard to get back on the mound.”

The 24-year-old Syndergaard has been out since the end of April and is now approaching the halfway point of his originally rumored timetable. When he’ll actually be back on the mound for the Mets is anybody’s guess though, but at least Syndergaard isn’t sweating the circumstances of his injury.