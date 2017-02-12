Ad Unit
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Noah Syndergaard details his unique offseason activities

February 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had an eventful offseason.

Syndergaard, who already routinely hits 98 MPH on the radar gun, isn’t satisfied with that. Oh, and he’s been undertaking a rather unique diet during the offseason as well.

Syndergaard has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s more colorful characters, with a particularly strong Twitter game. It helps that he’s also really, really good at what he does. If he actually manages to throw harder, you’re talking a starter hitting triple digits on the radar gun, enhancing an already filthy repertoire.


