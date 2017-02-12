Noah Syndergaard details his unique offseason activities

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had an eventful offseason.

Syndergaard, who already routinely hits 98 MPH on the radar gun, isn’t satisfied with that. Oh, and he’s been undertaking a rather unique diet during the offseason as well.

Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season. I have nothing to add to that. #mets — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 12, 2017

So Syndergaard’s venison dish is called the “Bowl of Doom.” Because of course it is. #mets — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 12, 2017

Noah Syndergaard reported to camp Sunday and told reporters he — seriously — gained 15-17 pounds of muscle, wants to throw HARDER in 2017. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 12, 2017

Syndergaard has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s more colorful characters, with a particularly strong Twitter game. It helps that he’s also really, really good at what he does. If he actually manages to throw harder, you’re talking a starter hitting triple digits on the radar gun, enhancing an already filthy repertoire.