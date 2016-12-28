Noah Syndergaard sums up Mets season with great tweet

With 2016 coming to an end, Noah Syndergaard accurately summed up the Mets season and did so within 140 characters.

After advancing to the World Series last year, the Mets didn’t meet their expectation of returning in 2016. New York had to deal with numerous injuries to important players on the way to a season that ended with a defeat to the Giants in the National League Wild Card Game. Then, fan favorite Bartolo Colon signed with the Braves the week before Thanksgiving.

For a quick run down of Mets’ season, Noah Syndergaard has you covered with this tweet.

2016 Mets Recap:

Wright hurt

Duda hurt

Walker hurt

Harvey hurt

Degrom hurt

Matz hurt

Wheeler delayed

lost Wild Card

Bart leaves ☹️

2016: 🖕U — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 28, 2016

With only a few days left in 2016, there probably aren’t many people more ready for January to get here than Syndergaard. Soon Noah, soon.