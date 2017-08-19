Noah Syndergaard posts Twitter tribute to all his traded teammates

Noah Syndergaard is pouring one out on social media for his fallen comrades.

The New York Mets right-hander took to Twitter on Friday to post a tribute to his now-former teammates Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, and Neil Walker, all of whom were traded away in the last few weeks. Syndergaard also threw in some Napoleon Dynamite GIF action for good measure.

Looks like I need to find some new friends….Hola Rosario. Will miss you all. #GrandyDudaBruceWalker pic.twitter.com/hzzzckis0T — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 19, 2017

Rest assured, Thor didn’t forget about Addison Reed either.

Syndergaard, who remains sidelined with a lat injury, doesn’t usually do well with goodbyes. The Mets’ 53-67 record on the year won’t offer him much solace either, as it has truly been a tough season for the 24-year-old fireballer.