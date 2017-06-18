Nolan Arenado completes cycle with walk-off homer (Video)

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado completed a cycle on Sunday in the most dramatic possible way.

Arenado stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with two on, one out, and his team down a run. A fly ball or base hit would have tied it, but Arenado had his sights set higher — he was a home run shy of the cycle, and he duly delivered against San Francisco Giants closer Mark Melancon.

Making a crazy scene crazier, Arenado was left bloodied by the wild celebration.

Nolan Arenado just hit a walkoff three run home run to complete the cycle. He's pretty good. He also is bleeding from above his left eye — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 18, 2017

Arenado has come a long way from this unhappy scene. His Rockies are now 46-26 and leading the National League West.