Oakland A’s reportedly interested in Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna

The Miami Marlins appear to be open for business for trades, and the Oakland A’s are one of the teams that would like to take advantage.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports that the A’s have interest in Marlins outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich.

Slusser reports that the A’s have some money to spend and would like a right-handed bat. Ozuna fits that profile. He is 26, still under team control for the next two seasons, and he really came into his own last year by slugging 37 home runs while batting .312.

Yelich bats left-handed, but the 25-year-old is an extremely desirable player. He produced an .859 OPS in 2016 and .807 OPS last season. He also batted third in Team USA’s WBC lineup, indicating just how highly regarded he is as an all-around hitter. Yelich is signed through 2021.

The A’s reportedly are looking to move Khris Davis to DH, which would open up a corner outfield spot.

Reports have said that the Marlins’ new ownership group is looking to cut their payroll, which is generating trade interest. The St. Louis Cardinals are another team reportedly interested in some of the Marlins’ top players.