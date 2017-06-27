Odubel Herrera reportedly fined by manager for baserunning error

Odubel Herrera’s latest gaffe on the basepaths proved costly … literally.

Jim Salisbury of CSN Philly reports that the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was fined an undisclosed amount by manager Pete Mackanin after he was caught stealing second base in Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning with Herrera on first after a two-out single, representing the tying run in what was then a 3-2 game. Herrera is said to have disregarded the red light that Mackanin put on and was thrown out at second to end the inning. The Phillies went on to lose 8-2.

The fine, which Salisbury adds was “disciplinary,” is the latest development in a perplexing season for Herrera, for reasons both in and out of his control. An All-Star in 2016, Herrera is posting a career-low slash line of .257/.294/.401 through 73 appearances in 2017. While his play has begun to pick up in June, the lapses in judgement prove that the 25-year-old still has a lot to learn.

