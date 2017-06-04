Odubel Herrera says he’s willing to risk beaning to continue flipping his bat

Don’t underestimate the lengths that Odubel Herrera will go to in order to uphold his esteemed tradition of bat-flipping.

In a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, one of baseball’s most notorious flippers, uncorked one on Giants reliever Hunter Strickland after hitting a three-run double in the seventh inning. Of course, Strickland was in the news recently for brawling with Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, and Herrera was asked after the game about the risks of continuing to flip his bat.

“I’m sure that some pitchers may find it offensive, but I’m not trying to offend anyone,” said Herrera, per Jim Salisbury of CSN Philly. “That’s just the way I am and that’s the way I’m going to play.

“Of course, it worries me a little bit,” he continued about the possibility of retaliation. “I don’t want to get drilled. But I’m not going to change the way I play. If I get hit, I’m just going to have to rub it.”

Herrera, the ex-All-Star, is in a prolonged slump to start the season, batting just .223/.267/.340 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 51 games. But let this be our reminder always and forevermore that he lives and dies by the code.

Image via MLB on YouTube

H/T HardballTalk