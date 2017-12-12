Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser officiated Justin Turner’s wedding

How much does Justin Turner love playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers? Enough to ask one of the most popular players in franchise history to play a major role in his wedding, apparently.

Turner and his now-wife Kourtney got married this month, and they had a familiar face as their officiant. It was former Dodgers pitcher and World Series MVP Orel Hershiser.

Orel Hershiser officiated Justin Turner’s wedding. That is awesome. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) December 11, 2017

Hershiser, a three-time All-Star during his time with the Dodgers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a licensed wedding officiant. He got a shout-out from the Dodgers for being part of the Turners’ big day.

Turner proposed to Kourtney just before the 2017 season, and he went on to play the role of hero for part of the postseason and nearly help the Dodgers win a World Series. Perhaps a championship ring, wedding ring and having Hershiser as your officiant would have just been too perfect. Something had to give.