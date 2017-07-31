Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Report: Orioles need ‘big haul’ for Zach Britton to receive ownership approval

July 31, 2017
by Grey Papke

Zach Britton

Trading Zach Britton may be easier said than done for the Baltimore Orioles.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Orioles need to receive a “big haul” in any Britton trade, or else owner Peter Angelos will not approve the deal.

It’s hard to pin down the likelihood of a Britton trade. The Orioles sound like reluctant sellers, to say the least, and it’s not clear if any team, even the most aggressive suitors, will be able to come up with the package necessary to get Angelos to approve a deal. Time is running out for anyone who wants to make that happen.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus