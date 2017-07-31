Report: Orioles need ‘big haul’ for Zach Britton to receive ownership approval

Trading Zach Britton may be easier said than done for the Baltimore Orioles.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Orioles need to receive a “big haul” in any Britton trade, or else owner Peter Angelos will not approve the deal.

Important dynamic in Britton negotiations: Needs to be big haul for #Orioles, or owner Angelos will not approve. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

It’s hard to pin down the likelihood of a Britton trade. The Orioles sound like reluctant sellers, to say the least, and it’s not clear if any team, even the most aggressive suitors, will be able to come up with the package necessary to get Angelos to approve a deal. Time is running out for anyone who wants to make that happen.