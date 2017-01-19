Orioles, Mark Trumbo close to agreeing on 3-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles and free agent slugger Mark Trumbo are close to agreeing on a 3-year deal, according to reports.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal says the three-year deal is expected to be for less than $40 million.

Sources: Three-year deal between #Orioles, Trumbo expected to be under $40M. Two sides close to agreement. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 19, 2017

Trumbo and the Orioles had been in contact earlier in the offseason, and Baltimore was believed to have had the best offer on the table for the defending AL home run champion. But Trumbo had not signed because he wanted more money, so the O’s pulled the offer off the table. Now it looks like both sides are ready to make a deal.

Trumbo has been a two-time All-Star during his career. He has smashed over 30 home runs in a season three times during his career, but his defense remains a liability. Trumbo just turned 31 years old.