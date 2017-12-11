Orioles, Mets reportedly talking Matt Harvey trade

Matt Harvey appears to be on the trade block, and it sounds like the Baltimore Orioles might be legitimate trade partners.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that the New York Mets have had discussions with the Orioles about Harvey, with Baltimore reportedly considering swapping a reliever for the starter.

#Orioles discussing trading a reliever for #Mets’ Harvey, sources tell The Athletic. Brach ($5.2M) and Harvey ($5.9M) have similar arb projections per @mlbtraderumors. Both entering FA years. O’Day owed $9M each of next two seasons. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2017

The Mets have also had talks with the Texas Rangers about a Harvey for Jurickson Profar trade.

Matt Harvey for Jurickson Profar has been discussed. Nothing firm. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2017

Harvey is entering the final year of team control, and he’s coming off two bad season. His injury-plagued 2017 saw him put up a 6.70 ERA. It doesn’t really make a lot of sense for the Mets to push for a Harvey trade if they’re seeking a quality return, but if they don’t really see him staying beyond 2018, it might make sense to try to grab a useful piece or a reclamation project in return.

For what it’s worth, general manager Sandy Alderson said at the end of the season that he didn’t envision Harvey leaving this offseason. Still, things change, and anything can happen.