Orioles owner reportedly trying to keep Machado from Yankees

If the Baltimore Orioles are going to trade Manny Machado, their owner appears to have one cardinal rule: don’t let him end up with the New York Yankees.

Machado will become a free agent after next season, and the expectation all around has been that he will be way too expensive for the Orioles. For that reason, Baltimore has been exploring trade possibilities involving Machado. Multiple teams are in the mix, but there is one strict rule that is creating some limitations.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Orioles owner Peter Angelos does not want Machado traded to the AL East rival Yankees. He does not want Machado traded to a team that could immediately flip Machado to the Yankees. And he does not want Machado traded to a team that might trade Machado to the Yankees before the deadline if they fall out of contention.

Sense a trend?

Between the Yankees-related restrictions and the non-existence of a window to negotiate a contract extension, finding a Machado trade partner could prove difficult. The Red Sox reportedly have contacted the Orioles about Machado, though this surprising AL team is believed to be the most aggressive suitor.