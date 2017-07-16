Orioles reportedly preparing to sell, will not move Manny Machado

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly ready to sell at the MLB trade deadline — but will hang on to some of their bigger names.

Ken Rosenthal wrote on his Facebook Sunday that the Orioles are prepared to move top relievers Zach Britton, Brad Brach, and Darren O’Day, as well as outfielder Seth Smith and catcher Welington Castillo.

Not available, however, are outfielder Adam Jones and third baseman Manny Machado. There had been some talk that Machado, who is a free agent after 2018 and unlikely to be retained by Baltimore, may be moved at the deadline, but the Orioles likely hope to contend in 2018. The fact that Machado is hitting just .234 likely contributed to the decision as well.

At 42-48, the Orioles are fading quickly, in large part due to their league-worst 489 runs allowed.