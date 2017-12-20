Orioles threaten to pull Manny Machado off trade market

The Baltimore Orioles appear fed up with the quality of trade offer they’ve received for infielder Manny Machado.

General manager Dan Duquette threatened to move on from Machado trade talks on Wednesday in a conversation with MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

BTW, asked Duquette about Machado/trade stuff: "I’m not sure we’re going to focus on that much more after tomorrow." I'll repeat, though, that they can always double back if huge offer comes in. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) December 20, 2017

This looks like a negotiating ploy. The Orioles aren’t satisfied with the offers they’ve received for Machado, who is definitely available for the right price. This appears to be an attempt to get rival teams to put up or shut up, though it’s not clear whether it will work.

Duquette and the Orioles have put a lot of effort into making it appear that they aren’t motivated to trade Machado, who is a year away from free agency. Ultimately, it sounds like they want a massive haul that nobody is offering yet.