Pablo Sandoval admits he never should have left Giants

After two and a half disastrous years in Boston, Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants, and is looking back on the events that led him there.

In an article written for the Players’ Tribune, an apologetic Sandoval offered another mea culpa to the Giants organization and their fans, while admitting he never felt comfortable with the Red Sox and should never have left in the first place.

“When I got released, the first thing I did was try to find a way to get back to the Giants,” Sandoval wrote. “I started texting people in the front office — people I knew I needed to talk to. I told them how much I appreciated them. I told them I was sorry. I told them I should have never left.”

Sandoval believes he tried too hard to fit in in Boston and it ultimately hindered him.

“In Boston, I was lost,” Sandoval wrote. “It just never felt like home. […] I think that’s another reason I struggled so much the last couple of years: Because every day I spent in Boston, my heart was still back in San Francisco.”

Sandoval also offered an unqualified apology for some of the shots he took at the Giants organization when he originally left.

“I know I already have, and I probably will again, but I don’t think I can apologize enough for the way I left — for some of the things I said,” Sandoval wrote. “I said things I didn’t have to say. Things I don’t want to repeat. Things I didn’t mean. I was just so emotional when I left San Francisco, and I didn’t handle it the right way. I made a mistake. I’m very sorry.”

Sandoval made clear that he felt disrespected when he originally left the Giants, but after two and a half humbling years, he clearly learned that he was in the right situation all along.