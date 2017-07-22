Pablo Sandoval apologizes for comments about Giants

Pablo Sandoval is back with his original organization, and he is looking to get back in the good graces of the team’s fan base. To that end, he apologized for comments he made upon joining the Boston Red Sox after the 2014 season.

In a statement upon signing with the Giants, Sandoval apologized for his “insensitive and misguided” remarks about the team.

As we wait to interview Pablo Sandoval, here is the apology he issued through a club statement: pic.twitter.com/1jKMld6efX — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 22, 2017

Sandoval chose to sign with the Red Sox over San Francisco despite reportedly being offered similar money, and that reportedly was because he had issues with the team. Then during spring training, Sandoval made it clear that he didn’t want to return to the Giants because they had disrespected his agent.

Less than three years later, Sandoval has crawled back to San Francisco after becoming a complete bust in Boston. Having to apologize certainly now certainly had to be a humbling moment for Kung Fu Panda.