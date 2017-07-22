Pablo Sandoval appears at AT&T Park after signing with Giants

Pablo Sandoval is back with the team where he enjoyed the most success.

Sandoval has chosen to sign a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants, days after being released by the Boston Red Sox, Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. Sandoval was in San Francisco bright and early to sign the deal:

I never know who I'm going to see at the park at 8:00..Pablo seems best shape I've ever seen him & very happy here pic.twitter.com/E0bP7DsZQw — Marty Lurie (@baseballmarty) July 22, 2017

Sandoval looks for a fresh start to his career after completely tanking in Boston. He batted just .245 in his first season with the team and barely gave them any production last season or this one. He was in the middle of a five-year, $90 million deal and is still owed nearly $50 million, which the Giants won’t have to pay.

Sandoval, 30, will go back to the team where he enjoyed his most successful seasons. The overweight infielder batted .294 with 106 career home runs over seven seasons with the Giants.