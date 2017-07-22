Ad Unit
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Pablo Sandoval appears at AT&T Park after signing with Giants

July 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval is back with the team where he enjoyed the most success.

Sandoval has chosen to sign a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants, days after being released by the Boston Red Sox, Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. Sandoval was in San Francisco bright and early to sign the deal:

Sandoval looks for a fresh start to his career after completely tanking in Boston. He batted just .245 in his first season with the team and barely gave them any production last season or this one. He was in the middle of a five-year, $90 million deal and is still owed nearly $50 million, which the Giants won’t have to pay.

Sandoval, 30, will go back to the team where he enjoyed his most successful seasons. The overweight infielder batted .294 with 106 career home runs over seven seasons with the Giants.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus