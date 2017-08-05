Pablo Sandoval cheered in return to Giants lineup (Video)

Pablo Sandoval made his return to the Giants lineup and was greeted warmly when introduced at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Sandoval signed a minor league deal with the Giants after being released by the Red Sox last month. After playing 12 games in the minors, Sandoval was added to San Francisco’s 25-man roster on Saturday to replace Brandon Belt, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

Manager Bruce Bochy put Sandoval in the cleanup spot on his lineup card and when he was announced prior to coming up to bat, Sandoval received a nice ovation from fans. Take a look and listen below.

Not a bad ovation for Pablo Sandoval. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/0mZgaNC1Jy — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) August 6, 2017

After a forgettable stint with Boston, Sandoval is back where he enjoyed the most success of his career. During his seven seasons with Giants (prior to signing with the Red Sox) Sandoval made two All-Star teams. And, he will always be remembered in the Bay Area for his performance during the 2012 World Series that earned him the World Series MVP Award.