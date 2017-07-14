Pablo Sandoval designated for assignment by Red Sox

The Pablo Sandoval era in Boston may finally be over.

On Friday, the Red Sox announced that they have designated Sandoval for assignment. It’s highly unlikely that any team will pick up the two-plus years and roughly $50 million remaining on his contract (including a $5 million buyout in 2020), which means Sandoval will soon become a free agent.

Sandoval, 30, signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season. He has ended up being one of the worst free agent signings in baseball history. Sandoval hit just .245 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 2015 before appearing in just three games last season and 32 games this year due to injuries and poor performance.

This season, Sandoval is hitting .212 with four homers, 12 RBI and an on-base percentage of .269.

Red Sox fans were optimistic that Sandoval might finally turn things around with some of the updates they received during the offseason, but the only headlines the former San Francisco Giants World Series hero made over the past two years had to do with his disturbing eating habits. The Red Sox had no choice but to move on.