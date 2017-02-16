Pablo Sandoval knows he has a lot to prove to team and fans

Entering his third season with the Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval knows he has a lot to prove to the team and fans.

After the 2014 season, Sandoval signed a massive contract with the Red Sox. So, far the marriage between the two has not gone the way either have wanted. In his first season, Sandoval posted career lows in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Last year, he played in just three games and suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery, which ended his season.

Sandoval has reported to spring training this year in improved physical shape over a year ago. You can see a video of a recent work out here. That’s certainly a good way to start the season, one he knows will be very important.

“I have to prove everything,” Sandoval told the Boston Herald. “Especially when you’re coming from an off year after the injuries and you come back and you have to prove a lot of things to the fans, to the team, to your teammates, to the sport. You have to prove a lot of things out there on the field.”

At one time, Sandoval was a World Series MVP. Now he’s looking to reclaim his role as the starting third baseman for the Red Sox. Last year, he was benched in favor of Travis Shaw. During last year’s playoffs, Brock Holt played third base. Shaw is now with the Brewers, but Holt remains with Boston and is a capable option.

Now 30 years old, Sandoval is certainly not old. He is, however, not going to have anything handed to him, so a strong showing in spring training is vital to proving to the team, fans, and himself that he can return to the form he showed as a member of the Giants.