Pablo Sandoval would reportedly ‘love’ to return to Giants

Pablo Sandoval’s tenure in Boston was an unmitigated disaster, and now that it’s over, he reportedly wants to return to a place where he knows he’s been a success.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the third baseman would “love” to return to the San Francisco Giants, where he began his career. What is not clear is whether the interest is mutual. According to Heyman, the possibility of bringing Sandoval back has been discussed, but not settled on, by members of the front office.

The Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment on Saturday, and they will have ten days to trade him — which is extremely unlikely — or release him.

Sandoval hit .294 with 106 home runs in his seven years with the Giants, a far cry from his struggles with the Red Sox. He did not always see eye-to-eye with the organization in matters regarding his weight and contract negotiations, but after such a disastrous tenure in Boston, it sounds like he longs for the comforts of a familiar place.