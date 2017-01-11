Pablo Sandoval noticeably slimmer in workout video

Pablo Sandoval looks to be in great shape.

The Red Sox third baseman arrived to spring training last year overweight and his season went downhill from there. There was a report the team wouldn’t play him until he lost weight. Then, Sandoval suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery, which ended his season.

Fast forward to today and Sandoval’s weight appears to be in check. He posted video to his Instagram account on Wednesday showing him doing a little boxing and the 30-year-old looks noticeably slimmer.

Tomando lo mejor de cada deporte para estar al 💯 % y aportar siempre mi granito de arena en el equipo

This is obviously a good sign for Sandoval, whose weight has been an issue throughout his career. He’s heading into the third season of a massive contract he signed with Boston after the 2014 season and will no doubt be looking to regain the form he showed as a member of the Giants that led to him winning a World Series MVP Award.