Padres reportedly the favorite to sign Eric Hosmer

The San Diego Padres don’t have the deep pockets that some of the big-market teams in Major League Baseball have, but that isn’t stopping them from getting serious in their pursuit of Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer has already met with the Padres twice, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that San Diego has emerged as the favorite to sign the 28-year-old.

The San Diego #Padres have become clear-cut favorites to sign 1B Eric Hosmer after two face-to-face meetings with #Redsox still lurking — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

Hosmer has hit 25 home runs in each of the past two seasons. He drove in 93 runs in 2017 and 104 runs the year before, and his .318 batting average this past year was the highest mark of his career. The first baseman also appeared in all 162 games for the Kansas City Royals.

We know one team that is always willing to spend big has its eye on Hosmer, but the Padres have been linked to him from the start. With current first baseman Wil Meyers open to moving to the outfield to make room for Hosemer, San Diego may make the most sense.