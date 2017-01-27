Padres offer $25 store credit for donated Chargers gear

The Padres are willing to take your unwanted Chargers gear.

With the Chargers heading to Los Angeles, the Padres are now the main sports team in town. Fans in the area are understandably upset at the move of the franchise that spent 56 in San Diego. For those wanting to dissociate themselves from the team in the form of getting rid of apparel, the Padres are providing an option.

The Padres are Celebrate San Diego rally in February. Included in the festivities will be live music games. Fans will also be able to turn in one article of clothing or a hat (in good condition) in exchange for $25 store credit to the Padres team store. Here are more details from the press release.

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit to the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017.This offer is good for one (1) Chargers item exchanged for one (1) store credit per adult (ages 18 and older). Multiple exchange locations will be open in the Park at the Park, but guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.

Many fans dumped their gear outside of the Chargers facility. You can see pictures and videos here. Those in the area who chose to hang onto their articles of clothing can now make sure they are put to good use and get store credit at the same time.

H/T For The Win